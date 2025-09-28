WWE Trademarks “PJ Vasa”

WWE has filed a new trademark for the name “PJ Vasa” with the US Patent & Trademark office. The application covers usage related to entertainment services, including wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer, both live and broadcast via television, radio, and digital media platforms.

This move likely signals WWE’s intention to introduce a new character, persona, or talent under this name in future programming. WWE commonly files trademarks for new ring names prior to talent debuts or repackaging existing wrestlers, suggesting “PJ Vasa” may soon appear in NXT, Raw, or SmackDown.