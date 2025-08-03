WWE Trademarks ‘The Vision’ for Seth Rollins’ Faction

WWE has filed to trademark “The Vision” with the United States Patent Trademark Office, officially branding Seth Rollins’ faction that has dominated Monday Night Raw for months. The application was submitted on August 2, 2025 – the same date as Rollins’ triumphant “Ruse of the Century” at SummerSlam.

The faction, consisting of Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and advocate Paul Heyman, formed in April following Heyman’s shocking betrayal of CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41. Breakker joined the alliance on the April 21 episode of Raw, while Reed was added during Saturday Night’s Main Event in May.

The trademark filing represents the final piece of the puzzle for a group that has lacked an official identity despite months of on-screen dominance. The goods and services description follows WWE’s standard template for entertainment properties, covering wrestling exhibitions and performances across broadcast media and digital platforms.

The strategic timing proves particularly significant, as the trademark application coincided with Rollins’ masterful deception at SummerSlam. After weeks of appearing injured on crutches, Rollins revealed his condition was fabricated when he cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on the newly-crowned CM Punk, reclaiming the World Heavyweight Championship in what Michael Cole dubbed the “Ruse of the Century.”

With Rollins currently sidelined with a legitimate injury requiring an extended break, Breakker and Reed have stepped into leadership roles. The official “Vision” trademark signals WWE’s long-term commitment to this powerhouse stable, even as its leader recovers.

The filing transforms months of unnamed dominance into a branded legacy, cementing “The Vision” as Rollins’ evolution from solo “Visionary” to faction leader.