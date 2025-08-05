Backstage News on WWE Unreal Future

WWE Unreal is likely to continue despite talent sentiment.

The Netflix series showing never-before-seen backstage details of the WWE world made its debut this past month on July 29. A number of talents, including the likes of CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, and Randy Orton, have spoken against the idea of showing the inner workings of the business to this level, though the officials don’t seem to be put off by it.

Fightful Select recently provided an update on the show and the talent involved in it. According to them, there were some featured wrestlers that were not told that they were being filmed for the show, and many have not made up their minds on how they feel about the series.

The talent part of the program was not paid anything extra for the series either. Though officially, things like that are already worked into their deals, and the arenas always have signs up saying that they are subject to being filmed.

Talents still worry about being filmed at places like the Gorilla position where the emotions are generally running high, and they feel like they have one less ‘sacred’ area where they could be vulnerable.

WWE Unreal Director Chris Weaver was spotted in the backstage video Becky Lynch posted of Seth Rollins cash in at SummerSlam. While a series renewal has not officially been announced, people expect the whole angle to be covered in a future episode all the same. When asked about a second season, Weaver did not confirm it but said that he wants it.