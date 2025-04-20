WWE Unreal Reality Series Coming to Netflix, Summer 2025

WWE will bring a new reality show to Netflix as WWE: Unreal was announced as part of WrestleMania 41: Sunday. On commentary, Michael Cole shared that the show will arrive on the streaming giant this summer.

? Michael Cole just announced a new WWE Netflix series called "WWE: Unreal"



THIS IS GONNA BE INTERESTING TO WATCH ?#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/La1RQeBwip — TribaI Wrestling (@TribalMegastar) April 21, 2025

The show was described as taking fans “inside the writer’s room.” No other details were provided for what fans can expect.

WWE: Unreal demonstrates the promotion’s growing role on Netflix which is already home to Monday Night Raw in the United States as well as other programs and archival footage internationally. Several higher ups including Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque and Nick Khan have spoken openly about plans to introduce more original content to Netflix.

