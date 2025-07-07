WWE Vault Reveals Alternate White And Gold Concept Gear For Bret Hart

For over three decades, Bret “The Hitman” Hart has been synonymous with the color scheme of pink and black. However, newly revealed concept art shows that WWE Creative Services originally envisioned a very different look for the Hall of Famer.

In a community post on the WWE Vault YouTube channel, concept art was shared that depicted “The Hitman” in white and gold gear, a stark contrast to his iconic “Pink and Black Attack” attire.

The artwork was shared on social media and shared the similarity to another legendary performer’s iconic gear.



Indeed, the white and gold design is reminiscent of the gear worn by “The Heartbreak Kid” in the historic Iron Man match. While Hart did wear other colors early in his career, his most recognizable look was adopted in 1987 when he and Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart began wearing it as The Hart Foundation. The same WWE Vault post also revealed alternate concept attire for other legendary stars like Mankind, Goldust, and Triple H.