WWE Vault to Air Classic ‘Hulk Hogan’s Rock’n’Wrestling’ Cartoon Series

WWE will begin streaming episodes of the beloved 1980s animated series ‘Hulk Hogan’s Rock’n’Wrestling’ on their WWE Vault YouTube channel, starting this Saturday, September 6th.

The cult classic cartoon, which originally aired from 1985-1986, will be released in batches of four episodes every Saturday morning at 6 AM, 8 AM, 10 AM, and 12 PM ET. Episodes will air in chronological order, beginning with ‘Junkyard 500/Junkenstein,’ ‘The Four-Legged Pickpocket,’ ‘Clean Gene/Andre’s Giant Problem,’ and ‘Gorilla My Dreams.’

https://youtu.be/CUEpByZU9tM?si=mKTmB2jtcmD37s6e

The animated series ‘featured Hogan and a group of babyface (good guy) wrestlers facing off in various whacky situations against a group of heels (bad guys) led by Rowdy Roddy Piper.’ Other wrestling legends included Andre the Giant, Junkyard Dog, Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka, The Iron Sheik, and Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan, with Mean Gene Okerlund also appearing as a character.

Interestingly, none of the wrestlers provided their own voices due to packed travel schedules, with comedian Brad Garrett voicing the Hulkster himself.

The announcement comes just over a month after Hogan’s passing at age 71 in Clearwater, Florida. WWE Vault, launched in June 2024, has grown to nearly 3 million subscribers with over 217 million monthly views, featuring classic matches, unseen footage, and fan-requested content from WWE’s extensive library.

All 26 episodes of the series will eventually be available on the platform.

Source: Variety (Joe Otterson)