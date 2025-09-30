WWE Vault Unveils Indie Footage of Current Superstars

The WWE Vault delivered a treasure trove of nostalgia this week, releasing an hour-plus compilation video showcasing seven matches from current WWE stars during their independent wrestling days.

The collection spans over a decade of indie wrestling history, featuring some surprising matchups that hardcore fans will appreciate. Seth Rollins, performing as Tyler Black, takes on the late Jay Briscoe in a 2007 encounter. CM Punk faces off against Ace Steel in a 2005 bout that predates his WWE Championship reign.

Current Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, then known as WALTER, battles the hardcore legend Nick Gage in a 2018 match that highlights his pre-WWE dominance. Aleister Black (Tommy End) showcases his striking prowess against TJP in 2016, while Adam Pearce tests his skills against X-Pac (Sean Waltman) in 2005.

The compilation also includes Jeff Cobb, wrestling as JC Mateo, against Jaka in 2017, and Joaquin Wilde (DJZ) facing Mustafa Ali in 2018.

While WWE’s premium live events remain on paid streaming platforms, the company continues to reward fans with free classic content through its YouTube channel. The WWE Vault has become a goldmine for wrestling enthusiasts seeking rare footage and historical perspectives on today’s top performers.