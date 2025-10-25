Wrestling Veteran Taking On WWE Backstage Producer Role (Report)

Pro wrestlers have often turned to roles behind the scenes, whether it be as a producer, coach, or backstage agent. Now, Candice LeRae is ready to take on responsibilities off of TV as the veteran is reportedly starting a new role as a producer.

According to WrestleVotes, LeRae has recently begun learning the ropes of producing matches for WWE. Already, LeRae has been producing matches for WWE Main Event, including a bout between The Street Profits and Los Garza during the October 24, taping of WWE Main Event.

This new role comes at an interesting time for LeRae, the first-ever WWE Speed Women’s Champion. Candice hasn’t competed on WWE TV since the September 23, episode of WWE NXT, where she was defeated by Lainey Reid. LeRae has had just 20 matches in 2025, of which only ten were on TV. Of this ten, only two TV matches ended with LeRae getting the win.

LeRae has been part of pro wrestling for over two decades, and could be eyeing up a role for herself once her in-ring career is finished. Whether a full-time producing role is in her future remains to be seen, but Candice is wise to take on more skills in the industry.