WWE Alum Accuses Triple H Of Stealing Gimmick for NXT Talent

WWE NXT is home to an array of colorful characters, but one gimmick in particular is now being accused of being ‘stolen.’ On X, former WWE Superstar Vito claimed that his mafioso character was being ripped off by Triple H to benefit the likes of Tony D’Angelo and Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo.

I’ve got an honest question for Triple H. I’ve lived this lifestyle my whole life. I’ve been doing this gimmick since 1999. I’m still the Don in the squared circle, but this kid—who has publicly disrespected me—has stolen everything but the shoes on my feet. Your own people have reached out to me, asking for help with “family” storylines. Those ideas? Mine. Talent relations even called me, said I’d be “brought in” down in Florida. Yet here I am—a 35-year veteran—watching WWE bury me while they rip off my gimmick wholesale.

And yes, I’ve got the receipts to back up everything I’m saying here. So tell me: are we really going to keep doing this? Keep embarrassing Italians with this nonsense? Keep disrespecting my 35 years in this business?

Stacks — I get it. Imitation is supposed to be the sincerest form of flattery. I’ve got a few old leather jackets if you need them, but I doubt you can pull off the bald look. Just remember: no matter who you put in the “costume,” they’ll always be living in my shadow until I give my stamp of approval.

— THE Don