WWE WarGames Plans Still In Place Despite Seth Rollins Injury

The creative plans for the men’s WarGames match at the upcoming WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event are reportedly still in place, despite the recent injury to World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the plan as of this week is still for a team led by CM Punk and Roman Reigns to face a team led by The Vision. Survivor Series is scheduled for Saturday, November 29, 2025, at Petco Park in San Diego.

This report from Dave Meltzer clarifies the direction for the show, as there had been some speculation that the plans would be altered due to the major storyline shift on Monday Night Raw.

“Since many have asked, as of press time, the men’s WarGames match was still a Punk & Reigns team against The Vision-led team. Some thought with all the injuries that it would be changed to the Wyatts vs. MFTs since they are clearly doing a multi-person program there as well.”

The injury to Seth Rollins on October 11 at the WWE Crown Jewel event forced a major creative pivot, which saw The Vision (Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed) brutally attack their leader and align with Paul Heyman on the October 13 episode of Raw. While this removed Rollins from the faction, it appears the plan for The Vision to be the lead heel team in the WarGames match remains unchanged, with Breakker and Reed now at the forefront of the group. The report also dismisses the idea that the match would be changed to feature the new feud between The Wyatt Sicks and The MFTs, which began on last week’s episode of SmackDown.