WWE Warned Against Making CM Punk Or Jey Uso The Next World Champion

As WWE prepares to crown a new World Heavyweight Champion this Saturday at Saturday Night’s Main Event, two prominent wrestling veterans are questioning the creative decision to put the title on either of the contenders. On a recent edition of “Busted Open Radio,” WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray and Nic Nemeth both argued that CM Punk and Jey Uso are already so popular with the audience that they don’t need the championship right now, and that putting the belt on either man would be the wrong move.

Nic Nemeth, a multi-time world champion himself, explained that both men have achieved a rare level of stardom where the gold is no longer necessary to define their success.

“I don’t think either one of those guys are gonna have it. I don’t know. Punk doesn’t need it. Jey doesn’t need it. But to have it, cool. There’s nothing. It’s great… But to be so beloved by a crowd one way or another, to not need it, is the greatest attribute in pro wrestling history. That’s why I really wanted somebody else, only because they don’t need it. They’ve transcended being a world champ… The reason I keep agreeing with you on there not being a finish or a weird one is because the two people fighting for it are above world champion.”

Bully Ray echoed that sentiment, arguing that a CM Punk title win, in particular, should be reserved for a much bigger moment rather than on a Saturday Night’s Main Event.

“Pulling the trigger on Punk on a Saturday Night’s Main Event right now to become champion, that doesn’t feel right at all. Punk does not need a championship, and when the eventual day comes, night comes, that Punk wins the championship, it has to be the payoff of all payoffs, just like him finally getting to be in a main event of WrestleMania. Punk, much like a Dusty Rhodes — it’s a good place to be in — never needs a championship. When they put the championship on you, it’s just for the payoff. It’s coming right back off you because the people love you either way.”

Bully also dismissed the idea of Jey Uso winning the title, stating, “Jey Uso winning, I would look as nothing more than a placeholder right now.” Both men seemed to agree that a non-finish, perhaps involving the new version of The Vision, would be a better creative outcome for the November 1 Premium Live Event.