WWE Worlds Collide Shatters Company YouTube Viewership Record

WWE’s Worlds Collide event has set a new company record for live YouTube viewership, drawing massive global audiences to the streaming platform over the weekend.

The collaborative event between WWE and Mexican lucha libre promotion AAA peaked at 764,389 concurrent viewers across WWE’s main and Spanish-language YouTube channels during Saturday’s main event featuring El Hijo del Vikingo defending the AAA Mega Championship against Chad Gable at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

The milestone represents the largest live audience in WWE history for a YouTube broadcast, underscoring the growing popularity of streaming platforms for professional wrestling content. Within 24 hours of the event, viewership surpassed 4.1 million total viewers on YouTube.

When Worlds Collided

The event’s impact extended beyond traditional viewership metrics. #WorldsCollide dominated social media conversations, becoming the top trending topic globally on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday. WWE generated more than 32 million social media views across all platforms in the first day following the event.

Saturday’s Worlds Collide marked the first collaboration between WWE and AAA since WWE’s acquisition of the Mexican promotion was announced in April. The partnership with Mexico-based holding company Fillip is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, pending customary closing conditions.

The event featured wrestlers from WWE’s Raw, SmackDown, and NXT brands competing alongside AAA talent in what organizers billed as a historic crossover. In the main event, El Hijo del Vikingo successfully retained his AAA Mega Championship against Chad Gable in an excellent match.

The record-breaking viewership comes as WWE continues expanding its global reach through strategic partnerships and acquisitions. AAA, founded in 1992 by Antonio Peña, has been home to legendary performers including Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio, and Penta throughout its three-decade history.

WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), has increasingly leveraged free streaming platforms to reach broader international audiences while maintaining its premium programming on traditional television and subscription services.

The success of Worlds Collide sets the stage for potential future collaborations between WWE and its newly acquired Mexican partner, as both organizations work to bring lucha libre to global audiences through WWE’s established distribution networks.