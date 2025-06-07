WrestleMania 42
WWE WrestleMania 42 Confirmed for Las Vegas After New Orleans Exit

by Thomas Lowson
WWE WrestleMania 42

WWE WrestleMania will return to Las Vegas, Nevada in 2026 after weeks of speculation over the fate of next April’s two-night event. During WWE Money in the Bank 2025, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque confirmed the news.

News of WrestleMania 42’s location comes after the show was pulled from its original home of New Orleans, Louisiana. It has been reported that WWE intends to make Las Vegas the semi-regular home of its biggest event of the year.

Now, the WWE Universe knows where they’ll need to be if they intend to watch WWE WrestleMania 42 in person. Stay tuned for the latest on WrestleMania 42 as the road to Allegiant Stadium is underway once more.

