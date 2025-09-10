WWE WrestleMania Reportedly Heading To Saudi Arabia In 2027

In a move that would be a historic first for the company, WWE’s flagship event, WrestleMania, appears to be heading to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2027. The news first broke via a Snapchat video from Turki Al-Sheikh, the Chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, and has since been reported as “100% legitimate” by PWInsider.

The news emerged on Wednesday afternoon when a Snapchat video advertisement from Al-Sheikh began circulating online. In the video, the Chairman appeared to announce that WrestleMania 43 would be coming to the country. While social media announcements of this nature can sometimes be premature, a report from PWInsider has added a great deal of credibility to the story.

“PWInsider.com can confirm, however, that the story is 100% legitimate and an announcement is coming very soon, bringing Wrestlemania to an international location outside of North American for the first time ever,” the report said. The confirmation from a reputable trade publication suggests that a formal announcement from WWE is imminent.

This would mark the first time in its 43-year history that WrestleMania would be held outside of North America. The move is the latest, and most significant, development in the lucrative and often controversial business partnership between WWE and the Saudi regime, which began in 2018. The deal sees Saudi Arabia host multiple premium live events per year for an estimated site fee of $50 million per show.

The relationship has continued to grow in recent years, with WWE bringing some of its biggest annual events to the country. It has already been announced that the 2026 Royal Rumble premium live event will be held in Saudi Arabia, a first for one of WWE’s traditional “big four” pay-per-views. The addition of WrestleMania to that list would be the pinnacle of their partnership.

Before the reported international spectacle in 2027, WWE has already announced the location for WrestleMania 42 in 2026. That event is scheduled to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, marking the second consecutive year that the city will host the “Showcase of the Immortals.”