Wrestlepalooza Betting Odds: Major Favorites and Underdogs Revealed

With WWE Wrestlepalooza fast approaching (Sat. Sep 20, 2025), fans and bettors alike are analyzing the latest odds to predict who will emerge victorious at the historic inaugural PLE on the ESPN app.

BetOnline has released their official odds, offering insight on the favorites and underdogs for each marquee matchup.

Top Matches & Odds (courtesy of BetOnline):

Mixed Tag Team Match:

CM Punk & AJ Lee are the strong favorites at -1000, while Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch stand as significant underdogs at +550.

John Cena leads as the favorite with -300 odds against Brock Lesnar, who is a +200 underdog.

Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker are heavily favored at -500, outpacing The Usos who are listed at +300.

Stephanie Vaquer is the dominant favorite at -600, with Iyo Sky positioned as the underdog at +350.

These odds reflect sportsbook confidence in certain storylines and fan-favorite performers heading into the event. All betting lines and specials are available through BetOnline. Please gamble responsibly and note that odds are subject to change as the event draws closer