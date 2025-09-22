WWE Wrestlepalooza Earns “C” Grade From ESPN

WWE’s much-anticipated debut on ESPN Unlimited didn’t quite hit the mark Saturday night, with ESPN correspondent Andreas Hale giving Wrestlepalooza an overall “C” grade.

The card featured Brock Lesnar’s dominant victory over John Cena in their seventh singles encounter, Cody Rhodes defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre, and the return of AJ Lee after a decade away from the ring, teaming with husband CM Punk to defeat Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

However, Hale found most of the card underwhelming. The Lesnar-Cena opener lasted just 9 minutes with only about six total moves, earning a “C-” as it felt more like a setup for future d than a complete match. The main event between Rhodes and McIntyre surprisingly ran only 15 minutes and “never truly had time to get out of first gear,” according to Hale, who noted it felt more like a SmackDown main event than a premium live event headliner.

Stephanie Vaquer and Iyo Sky Shine at Wrestlepalooza

Stephanie Vaquer wins WWE Women’s World Championship / WWE

The bright spot of the evening was Stephanie Vaquer’s Women’s World Championship victory over Iyo Sky, which earned a “B+” and was described as “exceptional work from two of the best women’s wrestlers in WWE.” Hale called it “a match you should go out of your way to see” and credited it with saving the show from being “truly average.”

The mixed tag match featuring Lee’s return stretched nearly 30 minutes but earned only a “C,” while The Vision’s victory over The Usos also received a “C” after a sluggish start and disjointed finish.

While WWE’s first premium live event on ESPN airwaves may have missed the mark with its promise of “epic moments,” one positive takeaway is clear: ESPN’s coverage appears committed to unbiased analysis, with Hale pulling no punches in his assessment of the company’s inaugural showing on the platform.