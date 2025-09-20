Wrestlepalooza: How to Watch the First WWE PLE on ESPN

WWE Wrestlepalooza is finally upon us, ushering in a new era as WWE Premium Live Events debut on ESPN. Taking place live at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, this iconic venue—home to the NBA’s Indiana Pacers—sets the stage for history on Saturday, September 20. Known for hosting some of the biggest sports and entertainment events in the Midwest, Gainbridge Fieldhouse provides a vibrant atmosphere in the heart of downtown Indianapolis, making it a fitting location for WWE’s first-ever PLE on ESPN platforms.

This event also marks the highly anticipated beginning of WWE’s partnership with ESPN, bringing wrestling’s biggest spectacles to one of the world’s leading sports networks. Starting with Wrestlepalooza, fans can stream all major WWE shows live on the ESPN Unlimited app, blending the action of sports entertainment with ESPN’s unmatched coverage and accessibility.

Wrestlepalooza Match Card

Here’s the updated match lineup:

Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch vs. CM Punk & AJ Lee

A true dream mixed tag team match headlines WrestlePalooza. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, WWE’s power couple, take on the reunited duo of CM Punk and the returning AJ Lee. Expect high drama, technical excellence, and major storyline ramifications as two of wrestling’s most iconic couples square off for the first time ever.

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Championship)

Drew McIntyre gets another shot reaching the top of the mountain, while the American Nightmare looks to write the next chapter of his story and solidify his second WWE title reign.

John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar

Two legends collide once again as John Cena takes on Brock Lesnar in what could be their final encounter. Every meeting between these two icons has delivered intensity and unpredictability, and with both men’s legacies on the line, expect a clash for the ages.

IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer (Women's World Championship)

IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer battle over the vacant Women’s Championship.

The Usos vs. The Vision

Tag team supremacy is at stake in this hard-hitting bout. The Usos, perhaps the most decorated tag team of their generation, are reunited and set to collide with the powerhouse pairing of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

WWE Wrestlepalooza FAQ

How can I watch WWE Wrestlepalooza?

WrestlePalooza 2025 will be available to stream live on the ESPN Unlimited app. Simply log in with your TV provider or streaming credentials to access the event.

Will Wrestlepalooza air live on cable television?

WrestlePalooza will primarily stream on ESPN’s digital platforms and may not be available as a traditional live cable pay-per-view in all markets. Check your local TV listings or cable provider for availability.

What is the price of WWE Wrestlepalooza?

Pricing can vary by platform and region, but expect standard pay-per-view or streaming event pricing on ESPN’s app. Check the ESPN app or your cable provider for the latest purchase details.

