WWE Wrestlepalooza Match Order Revealed

The planned match order for tonight’s inaugural WWE WrestlePalooza Premium Live Event has reportedly been revealed just hours before the show goes on the air.

WWE had previously confirmed during the week that the show would open with the encounter between John Cena and Brock Lesnar, which is Lesnar’s first match in over two years. It was also confirmed on Friday Night SmackDown that the main event of the evening will see Cody Rhodes defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre.

The event is a historic one for WWE, as it marks the beginning of their new five-year media rights partnership with ESPN for Premium Live Events in the United States. According to a new report from Bodyslam.net. the current planned match order, which is subject to change, is listed below: