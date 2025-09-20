WWE WrestlePalooza Potential Spoiler

A new report has come that could indicate a surprise appearance at tonight’s WWE WrestlePalooza Premium Live Event. According to a report from PWInsider, WWE superstar LA Knight has been spotted in Indianapolis, Indiana, the host city for the inaugural event. Knight is not officially scheduled to compete on the show, but his presence has fueled speculation that he may get involved at the show in some capacity.

While his involvement is not confirmed, the most logical place for a potential appearance would be during the tag team match pitting The Usos against The Vision’s Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. LA Knight has been involved in a heated feud with the entire Vision faction for several months on Monday Night Raw. The rivalry recently kicked up another notch when Breakker and Reed attacked Knight and cost him a number one contender’s match for the World Heavyweight Championship, giving him a clear motive for revenge.

However, the situation is complicated by a new feud that has developed between LA Knight and Jey Uso. On the past two episodes of Raw, the two stars have come to blows and laid each other out with their finishing moves. Here is the card for the show: