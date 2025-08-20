WWE WrestlePalooza Set for 2 Blockbuster Main Events in Indy

WWE’s upcoming WrestlePalooza event on September 20 in Indianapolis will feature two marquee matches headlining the card, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider. The planned main events include the highly anticipated clash between Brock Lesnar and John Cena, alongside WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defending his title against Drew McIntyre.

The Lesnar-Cena showdown has been building since SummerSlam, where “The Beast Incarnate” made his surprise return and launched a vicious assault on the 17-time World Champion following his main event bout. Dave Meltzer confirmed on Wrestling Observer Radio that Lesnar’s recent absence from programming was specifically designed to save his return for this Indianapolis showcase.

Meanwhile, Rhodes will put his WWE Championship on the line against former champion McIntyre, adding significant stakes to the evening’s proceedings. The Scottish Warrior’s pursuit of championship gold continues as he seeks to reclaim the title he previously held.

Revival of ECW Legacy

WrestlePalooza marks WWE’s revival of the classic ECW pay-per-view brand, which originally ran from 1995 to 2000. The event represents a strategic move by WWE, with reports indicating it will air on ESPN as a preview of the company’s upcoming broadcast partnership that officially begins in April 2026.

Strategic Saturday Night Showdown

The September 20 date places WrestlePalooza in direct competition with AEW’s All Out pay-per-view in Toronto, marking the first time a WWE main roster premium live event will run head-to-head with a major AEW show. This escalates the ongoing competition between wrestling’s two major promotions, with WWE leveraging star power and nostalgia to counter-program their rival’s marquee event.