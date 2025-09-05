WWE WrestlePalooza Title Match May Not Happen

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided an update on the card for the inaugural WWE WrestlePalooza Premium Live Event on September 20, revealing that the planned WWE Championship match is now uncertain. The event, which will be the first to air on ESPN’s new streaming platform, is taking shape, but a key main event now appears to be in flux.

While several major matches have been made official, the status of the WWE Championship bout between champion Cody Rhodes and challenger Drew McIntyre is now in question. The report from Dave Meltzer states that due to the ongoing rivalry between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton on SmackDown, and Cody Rhodes’s current absence to film the “Street Fighter” movie, the originally planned championship match may be changed.

“The originally scheduled match was set to be Cody Rhodes defending his title against Drew McIntyre. The report states that this match is ‘at last word said to be still up in the air, and it could be McIntyre vs. Randy Orton.’”

While that match is uncertain, WWE has made other bouts official. A new Women’s World Champion will be crowned at the event, as Iyo Sky will face Stephanie Vaquer for the championship recently vacated by Naomi. Additionally, the recently reunited Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) will team up to take on The Vision’s Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

This comes after The Vision attacked The Usos’ cousin, Roman Reigns, at the Clash in Paris event. The heavily rumored match between John Cena and the returning Brock Lesnar is also reportedly still set for the show.