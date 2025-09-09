WWE Wrestlepalooza: Updated Card, How to Watch

Next weekend’s Wrestlepalooza premium live event is shaping up to be one of the strongest WWE cards in recent memory. Taking place live from Indianapolis on Saturday, September 20, the event will stream live on the ESPN app starting at 7PM ET.

Wrestlepalooza Match Card

Here’s the updated match lineup:

Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch vs. CM Punk & AJ Lee

A true dream mixed tag team match headlines WrestlePalooza. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, WWE’s power couple, take on the reunited duo of CM Punk and the returning AJ Lee. Expect high drama, technical excellence, and major storyline ramifications as two of wrestling’s most iconic couples square off for the first time ever.

A true dream mixed tag team match headlines WrestlePalooza. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, WWE’s power couple, take on the reunited duo of CM Punk and the returning AJ Lee. Expect high drama, technical excellence, and major storyline ramifications as two of wrestling’s most iconic couples square off for the first time ever. IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer (Women’s World Championship)

IYO SKY puts her Women’s World Title on the line against the international sensation Stephanie Vaquer. This clash promises high-flying action and championship-worthy intensity, with SKY’s reign facing its biggest challenge yet in Vaquer’s WWE pay-per-view debut.

IYO SKY puts her Women’s World Title on the line against the international sensation Stephanie Vaquer. This clash promises high-flying action and championship-worthy intensity, with SKY’s reign facing its biggest challenge yet in Vaquer’s WWE pay-per-view debut. The Usos vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

Tag team supremacy is at stake in this hard-hitting bout. The Usos, perhaps the most decorated tag team of their generation, are set to collide with the powerhouse pairing of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. With Breakker’s explosive athleticism and Reed’s raw power, the Usos will be tested like never before.

Tag team supremacy is at stake in this hard-hitting bout. The Usos, perhaps the most decorated tag team of their generation, are set to collide with the powerhouse pairing of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. With Breakker’s explosive athleticism and Reed’s raw power, the Usos will be tested like never before. John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar

Two legends collide once again as John Cena takes on Brock Lesnar in what could be their final encounter. Every meeting between these two icons has delivered intensity and unpredictability, and with both men’s legacies on the line, expect a clash for the ages.

Stay tuned for further updates as more matches are announced on the road to WWE Wrestlepalooza heats up.

WWE Wrestlepalooza FAQ

How can I watch WWE Wrestlepalooza?

WrestlePalooza 2025 will be available to stream live on the ESPN app. Simply log in with your TV provider or streaming credentials to access the event.

Will Wrestlepalooza air live on cable television?

WrestlePalooza will primarily stream on ESPN’s digital platforms and may not be available as a traditional live cable pay-per-view in all markets. Check your local TV listings or cable provider for availability.

What is the price of WWE Wrestlepalooza?

Pricing can vary by platform and region, but expect standard pay-per-view or streaming event pricing on ESPN’s app. Check the ESPN app or your cable provider for the latest purchase details.