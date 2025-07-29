WWE Wyatt Sicks Haunted House Coming to Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights 2025

WWE fans will have another big fright to look forward to at Universal Studios this fall. Universal Studios confirmed that a Wyatt Sicks experience is coming to Halloween Horror Nights 2025, alongside previously announced haunted houses based on Five Nights at Freddy’s, Terrifier, and Friday the 13th.

WWE Presents: The Horrors of The Wyatt Sicks will launch at Universal Orlando Resort on Friday, August 29, and at Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday, September 4. The WWE-themed haunted house will see guests “go head-to-head with Uncle Howdy in an experience that not only features The Wyatt Sicks, but honors the legacy of Bray Wyatt.”

“Horror fans brave enough to travel through the light of the lantern will find themselves transported into the maniacal minds of The Wyatt Sicks, where each member reigns supreme within their own horrific domains,” – Universal Studios

The experience will feature Uncle Howdy alongside Ramblin Rabbit, Mercy the Buzzard, Abby the Witch, and Huskus the Pig. Guests will also encounter The Fiend, Bray Wyatt’s sadistic alter ego, who “looms within the shadows and beckons them to let him in.”

Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights runs 48 select nights from August 29 through November 2, featuring 10 terrifying haunted houses total. Tickets are now on sale at both theme park destinations.