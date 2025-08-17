WWE x AAA Worlds Collide II Announced for September 12, 2025 in Las Vegas

WWE has announced the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide II event for September 12, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The announcement was made during AAA’s TripleMania XXXIII event on Saturday night.

The event will take place at The Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, with a 10 PM ET start time. This means it will air immediately after SmackDown on Friday night.

Tickets for Worlds Collide II will go on sale on August 22nd.

Get ready for WORLDS COLLIDE!



?? SEPT 12, 2025

? LAS VEGAS pic.twitter.com/1ElQGcBT6k — WWE (@WWE) August 17, 2025

Background

This will be the second collaborative event between WWE and AAA after WWE’s acquisition of the lucha libre promotion. The first Worlds Collide took place in June at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, where El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Chad Gable to retain the AAA Mega Championship.

The promotional materials feature several wrestlers including Rey Mysterio, El Hijo del Vikingo, Mr. Iguana, Rey Fenix, and Lince Dorado. While specific matches haven’t been announced yet, the event is expected to showcase talent from both WWE and AAA rosters, potentially featuring bigger names from WWE’s main roster.

The announcement comes as WWE continues to strengthen its partnership with AAA, bringing together both companies’ unique wrestling styles and fan bases for this crossover event.