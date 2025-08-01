WWE’s Zelina Vega Signs With Prototype Talent Agency

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega is ready to explore roles outside of the ring after signing with the Prototype Talent Agency. The news was first reported by Deadline. Vega isn’t the only WWE name on Prototype’s roster, as she joins Cody Rhodes, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Billy Gunn.

Vega has already flexed her acting muscles, including portraying AJ Lee in the Saraya biopic Fighting With My Family. As a voiceover artist, Vega served as a guest commentator for Street Fighter 6, and has appeared as herself in several WWE video games.

Vega’s move with Prototype reflects how WWE’s stance on talent taking roles outside the promotion has shifted. Rather than being constricted to only appear for WWE, talent now are given greater freedom to explore what lays beyond the ring. Several Superstars are now signed up to agencies, including many in the Paradigm Talent Agency.

Back in the ring, Vega remains on the hunt for championship gold and will challenge Women’s U.S. Champion Giulia on the August 1, SmackDown. It remains to be seen what moves Vega will make going forward both in and out of the ring.