WWE’s Highest-Paid Superstar Has Been Revealed

A new report has identified WWE’s highest-paid active superstar. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Roman Reigns is the company’s top earner among the full-time roster.

This distinction excludes The Rock, who is compensated differently through TKO Group Holdings shares. The report notes that seven wrestlers in WWE currently earn over $5 million per year, with Reigns at the top of that list. His status as the highest earner is a direct result of his multi-year run as the face of the company, which included a historic 1,316-day reign as Universal Champion.

Reigns has been one of WWE’s top earners for several years, but he signed a new lucrative contract following WrestleMania 38 in 2022. This current deal is reportedly set to expire after WrestleMania 42 in 2026.

For context, Reigns’ salary is significantly higher than the current starting wage for a WWE main roster talent.