WWE’s Los Garza React to Historic AAA Tag Title Victory

Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo became the first WWE wrestlers to capture AAA World Tag Team Championship gold since WWE’s acquisition announcement, winning at Triplemanía Regia III in their hometown of Monterrey.

Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo achieved something no WWE wrestlers have accomplished since the historic acquisition—capturing AAA World Tag Team Championship gold. The cousins defeated three other teams in a chaotic four-way bout at Triplemanía Regia III on June 15, 2025, in front of their hometown crowd in Monterrey, Mexico.

The Historic Victory

The victory marks a watershed moment for WWE-AAA relations, making Los Garza the first WWE talent to hold AAA championships since WWE announced its acquisition of the Mexican promotion in April 2025. The deal is expected to close in Q3 2025.

Los Garza defeated defending champions Sansón and Forastero, fan favorites Psycho Clown and Pagano, and TNA World Tag Team Champions Nic and Ryan Nemeth in the co-main event.

The Dramatic Finish

Psycho Clown appeared to have victory sealed after delivering a Spanish Fly to Forastero through a makeshift table. However, the Nemeth brothers pulled the referee out at the crucial moment, throwing the match into chaos.

As Psycho Clown and Pagano launched themselves at the Nemeths with a double suicide dive, Angel Garza made a blind tag. Los Garza executed their tandem finishing maneuver on Forastero, with Angel securing the victory.

Breaking Their Silence

Hours after their victory, Humberto Carrillo took to Instagram with a photo of the duo holding their championships and a simple caption: “We did it, Campeones de pareja Triple A.”

The post marked the first public comment from either man since their victory and instantly resonated with wrestling fans across Mexico and beyond.

Hometown Heroes Deliver

For Angel and Humberto, both Monterrey natives, the victory carried extra emotional weight. The hometown crowd provided overwhelming support throughout the match, giving Los Garza a distinct advantage.

The 86-day reign of Sansón and Forastero ended dramatically, with the former champions falling victim to the chaotic four-way format.

What This Means Moving Forward

Los Garza’s victory creates intriguing possibilities for both WWE and AAA programming. As champions of a promotion being acquired by their parent company, they serve as a bridge between two wrestling worlds.

The win demonstrates WWE’s commitment to treating AAA as a partnership that allows for meaningful cross-promotional storytelling. With the acquisition expected to close in Q3 2025, Los Garza’s reign could span this transitional period, making them symbolic figureheads of the new WWE-AAA relationship.

Los Garza’s historic victory represents more than just a championship change—it’s a glimpse into the future of cross-promotional wrestling entertainment.