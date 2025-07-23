WWE’s Netflix Move Scores Big as Exec Says ‘Everything We Hoped for and More’

WWE’s strategic move of “Monday Night Raw” from USA Network to Netflix on January 6 has delivered championship-level results, with the show maintaining a dominant presence on the streaming platform’s global charts.

According to a new report from Joe Otterson and Variety, the flagship wrestling series has achieved an impressive 27-week streak in Netflix’s global Top 10, marking consistent viewership success since its platform debut. The show is currently averaging 6.3 million hours viewed per week and over 3 million views weekly, representing substantial growth from its previous performance on USA Network, where it averaged 1.65 million viewers weekly in fall 2024.

“Netflix has been amazing, in every sense of the word. They are phenomenal partners,” WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque told Variety. “And we can’t say enough about WWE fans. They’ve shown up in full force, as passionate and engaged as ever.”

Netflix Very Happy with WWE Viewership

Netflix executives have expressed satisfaction with the partnership’s performance.

“It’s everything we could have hoped for and more,” said Gabe Spitzer, Netflix’s vice president of sports. “We knew going in that we’re not going to change WWE. It was more, how can we add to it in small ways, and that’s what we’ve seen so far.”

The streaming success extends beyond just the United States, with “Raw” making the Top 10 list in Canada for 26 weeks, the U.K. for 23 weeks, and Mexico for 22 weeks, demonstrating the global appeal of WWE content.

Spitzer highlighted the strategic value of combining WWE’s content with Netflix’s distribution reach.

“[WWE’s] distribution has been pretty fragmented up to this point, and the hope was ‘Let’s combine the power of what you guys do with the power of what we do with our global distribution, and get our marketing teams together … and try to lift this,” he explained.

The success has been bolstered by compelling storylines, including John Cena’s retirement tour, Jey Uso’s World Heavyweight Championship run, and championship victories by Dominik “Dirty Dom” Mysterio and Lyra Valkyria.

WWE’s premium live events have also found success on the platform internationally. Major events like “Money in the Bank” and the “Elimination Chamber” have reached the Top 10 in 37 countries, with particular popularity in Bolivia, Canada, the U.K., Egypt, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.

Looking ahead, there’s speculation that Netflix could expand its WWE offerings domestically when the company’s deal with Peacock expires in March 2026, potentially bringing premium live events to the streaming platform in the United States.

“We want things that are going to create global conversation. And I think with WWE, we already know they have that,” Spitzer noted, suggesting Netflix’s continued interest in high-profile sports and entertainment content.