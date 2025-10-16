WWE’s Omos Partners With Zaharoff To Release IBÈRÈ Fragrance

WWE Superstar Omos is getting into the world of fragrances by releasing a brand-new scent for the market. On his YouTube channel, Omos shared that he’s partnered with Zaharoff to release his fragrance named IBÈRÈ. In the description of the video, Omos shared who IBÈRÈ is for.

“This is my peice of me that I am sharing with you all. It is for those who on their journey called life are bold enough to take that leap of faith of to achieve their dreams. It is also for those who are still discovering who they are . In short, Its for everyone.”

The name IBÈRÈ comes from the Yoruba language, which is primarily spoken in Omos’ native Nigeria. The Ibere is a clan in Nigeria and the term itself can mean “beginning” or “order.”

Zaharoff describes itself as “a luxury brand defined by Modern American style rooted in the classic.” In addition to fragrances, Zaharoff provides clothes and accessories for men.

Omos’ new fragrance comes at an interesting time in his wrestling career. Omos recently returned to in-ring competition in WWE by defeating Lexis King at a WWE NXT live event. The match was Omos’ first WWE match since April 2024. He has also teased aligning with Seth Rollins after the World Heavyweight Champion was betrayed by The Vision.

Omos is ready to kick butt in WWE and smell good while doing so. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Omos both in and out of the ring.