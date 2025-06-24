wwe smackdown logo
WWE’s Plans For July 4th Episode Of SmackDown Uncertain

by Andrew Ravens

The runtime for WWE SmackDown throughout July remains a mystery, with a new report indicating that even WWE may not have a firm plan in place. The confusion was discussed on the June 23 episode of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez highlighted the uncertainty surrounding the show’s format, particularly for the upcoming July 4th episode, which will be taped next Monday following Raw. Alvarez noted that the show is apparently planned to be three hours long, which contradicts some other recent reports.

Meltzer confirmed he’s heard the same but has been unable to get a definitive answer from his sources within the company, suggesting a lack of a finalized plan.

While SmackDown is confirmed to be moving to a three-hour format permanently starting on August 15, the schedule for the weeks leading up to that date remains unclear.

USA Network has set August 15 for the premiere of The Rainmaker, USA’s upcoming legal drama series based on the John Grisham novel. This show will air in the place that the third hour of SmackDown currently does. 

