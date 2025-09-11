WWE’s Saudi Arabia WrestleMania Announcement Is Imminent

The official announcement for WWE’s historic move to bring WrestleMania to Saudi Arabia in 2027 is expected to be made this Friday in Las Vegas. A new report from PWInsiderElite.com has confirmed that the deal is done and that the company is preparing to make the news public.

As first reported by PWInsider yesterday, WWE is bringing WrestleMania to Saudi Arabia in 2027. The official announcement is expected this Friday. The timing is a strategic one, as all of WWE’s top executives will be in Las Vegas for the Canelo Alvarez fight and the WWE and AAA Worlds Collide special event.

The report also clarifies the nature of the event. “This will be the official Wrestlemania, not an offshoot show (think Greatest Royal Rumble) with all the bells and whistles,” the report states. This is a key detail, as it confirms that the company is moving its premier event, and not a secondary show, to the international location. It was also noted that fans can “expect a big push to have lots of major legends making appearances in some fashion,” which aligns with a previous report from the Wrestling Observer that the Saudi partners are looking to create the “most star-studded show ever.”

The initial news of the event broke via a Snapchat video from Turki Al-Sheikh, the Chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority. The new report clarifies that this was “an error and nothing WWE had to do with,” which explains why a formal announcement from the company is still forthcoming. The report also shoots down a rumor that the event would be a “split deal” with one night in Saudi Arabia and the other in Nashville, stating that this is “not accurate.”

While the 2027 WrestleMania is heading overseas, the report also provided an update on future domestic locations for the event. For 2028 and beyond, Indianapolis and New Orleans are still considered the “current frontrunners.” However, the report notes that WWE is “not beholden to anything except what they will believe will maximize their revenue,” citing the recent changes to the locations for WrestleMania 41 and John Cena’s retirement match as examples of the company’s willingness to pivot its plans.

The move to bring WrestleMania to Saudi Arabia is the most significant development yet in the partnership between WWE and Saudi General Entertainment Authority. The official announcement this Friday is expected to be a major news story in both the wrestling and business worlds.