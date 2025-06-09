WWE’s Zoey Stark Reveals Details Of Significant Knee Injury

WWE RAW superstar Zoey Stark is on the road to recovery after undergoing major surgery for a significant knee injury.

In a video posted to her social media, Stark confirmed that she had surgery to repair her ACL, MCL, and meniscus. The injury occurred on the May 19th edition of RAW during a triple threat match when she landed awkwardly after a missile dropkick.

This is Stark’s second major knee surgery. She suffered a similar injury during her time in NXT in 2021, which sidelined her for nine months. The video update showed Stark heading into the Rothman Orthopaedics surgery center and giving a thumbs-up post-op.

The text in the video noted that the procedure took three and a half hours, longer than the two hours that were scheduled. The video concluded by teasing that more information is coming soon.

It stated, “What’s next for Zoey Stark? Find out Monday, June 16.” We wish Stark a speedy recovery.