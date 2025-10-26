Wyatt Sicks, AAA
The Wyatt Sicks Appear In AAA, Attack Tag Team Champions

by Thomas Lowson

The Wyatt Sicks already hold the WWE Tag Team Championships, but could the AAA Tag Team Championships be in the faction’s future? At AAA Héroes Inmortales, Pagano and Psycho Clown defeated Nueva Generación Dinamita (Sansón and Forastero) to retain the AAA World Tag Team Championships.

This match was an open challenge, but Pagano and Psycho Clown didn’t have long to celebrate. After the match, the Wyatt Sicks made their ghoulish entrance, to the delight of the live crowd. The faction then attacked the champions, and once they were finished, posed with the AAA World Tag Team Titles.

This beat down makes clear that the Wyatt Sicks has their eyes on the AAA Tag Team Championships. At AAA x WWE Worlds Collide in September 2025, the faction carried out a similar assault on Pagano and Psycho Clown.

The Wyatt Sicks have held the WWE Tag Team Championships since July and have retained six times on WWE programming and at live events. Now, more gold could be in store for Uncle Howdy and his acolytes.

