Wyatt Sicks, Worlds Collide
The Wyatt Sicks Target AAA Tag Team Gold At Worlds Collide

by Thomas Lowson

The Wyatt Sicks proved once again that they can’t be controlled after a dominant appearance at the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event.

The New Day’s Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston were set to challenge for the AAA World Tag Team Titles, but, the bout was altered after Woods was unable to compete. Instead, it was Kofi Kingston & Grayson Waller who challenged Pagano & Psycho Clown for the good which saw the AAA stars retain.

The champions’ celebration was short lived as the lights dimmed and The Wyatt Sicks made their eerie entrance. The group then destroyed Pagano and Psycho Clown before posing with the AAA Tag Team Championships. The group already holds the WWE Tag Team Titles andd clearly wants more gold.

This appearance marked the AAA debut of the Wyatt Sicks, who left a last impression during their brief appearance. While Pagano and Psycho Clown retained on this night, their days with the gold may be numbered.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

