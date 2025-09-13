The Wyatt Sicks Target AAA Tag Team Gold At Worlds Collide

The Wyatt Sicks proved once again that they can’t be controlled after a dominant appearance at the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event.

The New Day’s Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston were set to challenge for the AAA World Tag Team Titles, but, the bout was altered after Woods was unable to compete. Instead, it was Kofi Kingston & Grayson Waller who challenged Pagano & Psycho Clown for the good which saw the AAA stars retain.

OH. MY. GOD.



The Wyatt Sicks are here at Worlds Collide! ?



The champions’ celebration was short lived as the lights dimmed and The Wyatt Sicks made their eerie entrance. The group then destroyed Pagano and Psycho Clown before posing with the AAA Tag Team Championships. The group already holds the WWE Tag Team Titles andd clearly wants more gold.

This appearance marked the AAA debut of the Wyatt Sicks, who left a last impression during their brief appearance. While Pagano and Psycho Clown retained on this night, their days with the gold may be numbered.

