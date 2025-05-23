Watch: The Wyatt Sicks Make Surprise SmackDown Return On Bray Wyatt’s Birthday

The Wyatt Sicks are back.

The group had been missing from WWE TV for months with a reported injury to its leader Uncle Howdy aka Bo Dallas. There had been all sorts of rumors on when the faction will make their return and how the group will look like upon their comeback.

This week’s episode of SmackDown from EnMarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia featured a chaotic main event which saw Fraxiom challenging Street Profits for the Tag Team Championships.

All four men gave everything they had and there wasn’t a dull moment throughout the bout. #DIY came out towards the end of the show but Motor City Machine Guns were quick to counter them, stopping the duo of Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano from interfering.

The Wyatt Sicks Pay Tribute To Bray Wyatt

After a chaotic few minutes, the match seemed to be reaching its conclusion as Angelo Dawkins hit the Spinebuster on Frazer. Dawkins then tagged Montez Ford who went to the top rope to finish the job.

The lights went out at this moment however and The Wyatt Sicks, with all its members, were standing in the ring when it came back on.

Dexter Lumis got Ford off the top with a Frankensteiner, and the group then started beating everyone in sight. Nikki Cross took out Candice LeRae and the show went off air with the group posing in the ring with a cake.

This return holds special significance as May 23 would have been Bray Wyatt’s 38th birthday. We’ll have to see where the group goes from here.