The Wyatt Sicks Hijack WWE SmackDown, Tease Title Pursuit

The Wyatt Sicks are officially unleashing chaos in WWE, and made that clear on the May 30 episode of WWE SmackDown from Knoxville, Tennessee.

Uncle Howdy, Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Nikki Cross arrived on SmackDown and took out several tag teams, a follow-up from their return the previous week. Later in the night, the madness continued when the Wyatt Sicks hijacked the broadcast once again. A chilling message from Uncle Howdy aired mid-show.

“We won’t stop until we get what’s owed.”

This message left fans wondering if the WWE Tag Team Championships are what the Wyatt Sicks believe they are ‘owed.’ So far, the group has yet to ave any championship matches. Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, and Nikki Cross all have experience holding tag team gold.

Whether loved or feared, the Wyatt Sicks aren’t backing down. With their sights set on tag team gold, fans should expect more destruction until they get what they came for.