The Wyatt Sicks Win WWE Tag Team Titles on SmackDown

The July 11 episode of WWE SmackDown, held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, saw a major title change as the Wyatt Sicks now holds the WWE Tag Team Titles. The Street Profits put their titles on the line against the Wyatt Sicks in a high-energy match that had the crowd fully engaged. Representing the faction were Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis, while Nikki Cross and Uncle Howdy observed from the entrance.

At one point, Joe Gacy distracted the referee, allowing Erick Rowan to interfere. However, Montez Ford quickly countered, sending Rowan crashing into the timekeeper’s area. Ford would later miss a high-risk splash and the Wyatt Sicks capitalized with a double-team maneuver to secure the win and the championships.

This win marks the first taste of gold for the Wyatt Sicks, who debuted on WWE Raw over a year ago. With the Wyatt Sicks now holding the gold, the landscape of the SmackDown tag team division is set to change.