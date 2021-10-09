Xavier Woods Reacts To King Of The Ring Bracket Reveal

Xavier Woods is super excited that he will finally be getting the chance to realize his dream after being named one of the participants in the King Of The Ring tournament during the bracket reveal on SmackDown.

The New Day member took on his Twitter. He posted a video and revealed that he didn’t know he was gonna be in the tournament. He then commented on his first-round match against Ricochet:

“I was watching SmackDown and that’s how I found out that I was in the tournament.” said Woods, “Me and Ricochet, that’s my friend. We are cool. You know. He is a good dude. This is different. This is tournament play. These are tournament rules.

This is a tournament match. Fantastic guy, one of the most entertaining and fantastic entertainers that I have ever seen in my life, [but] I gotta run through you dude. I got to run through you. I am sorry, actually I am not sorry, I need this crown. You get it; because you are gonna come at me with the same energy.”

Xavier Woods has been talking about his desire to win the King Of The Ring for a while now. Many fans are behind him for winning the tournament this time.

Big E also recently discussed how the high-flying star is very underrated. He explained that winning the King Of The Ring tournament can help him change the perspective of people and convince everyone that he is a main event worthy talent.

Do you think Xavier Woods should win the King Of The Ring tournament this year? Let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comment section below.