Xavier Woods Recovering After Lymphoma Surgery On Head

WWE’s Xavier Woods is on the road to recovery after a surgery forced him to miss competing at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide. Woods was supposed to team with Kofi Kingston to challenge AAA Tag Team Champions Pagano and Psycho Clown at the event. Instead, Grayson Waller teamed with Kingston and before the match, Woods shared that he was not medicallly cleared.

Taking to X, Woods shared that the concept of him not being medically cleared was no joke, and that a lymphome was “carved ouf of the back of my head” during surgery. Remaining in character, Woods blamed the lymphoma on Adam Pearce, who, according to Woods, isntructed Penta to injury the former King of the Ring.

For those of you doubting that I had surgery yesterday morning. Here is a before and after pic. Plus the lymphoma that was carved out of the back of my head. This was the result of @ScrapDaddyAP instructing @PENTAELZEROM to injure me. Thanks Penta#ThankGodForTheNewDay https://t.co/auYKQTkLKQ pic.twitter.com/v69bo4Je9s — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) September 13, 2025

Kingston and Waller came up short in their efforts to bring the AAA Tag Team Titles to the New Day, but Pagano and Psycho Clown’s victory was short-lived. After the match, the pair were laid out by the Wyatt Sicks, who have set their sights on the AAA Tag Team Gold.

With Woods’ surgery, it remains to be seen how long he will be out of action for. In the meantime, Kingston and Waller will hold the fort for the New Day as the group continue to try and ‘revive’ the tag team division on WWE Raw.