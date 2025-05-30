Xavier Woods Celebrates Ridge Holland’s Birthday In Dig At Big E

In 2022, Big E suffered a broken neck during an episode of SmackDown, an injury that has kept the beloved Superstar on the shelf ever since. While some fans still harbor resentment to Ridge Holland, the other man in this unfortunate accident, Xavier Woods is a big fan of the Welshman.

On X, Woods wished Holland a happy birthday, adding that he hopes “its the best one yet!” In the comments, many fans were apalled at the birthday message, and alluded to Woods celebrating the man many blame for injuring Big E.

Happy birthday man! Hope its the best one yet! https://t.co/Rk8AxDD16v — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) May 30, 2025

It wasn’t just fans who didn’t care for Woods’ message. In a comment of his own, Sami Zayn shared his shock at Woods being quick to embrace the man who forever changed the career of his former friend.

Dear GOD — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) May 30, 2025

Woods and Kofi Kingston turned on Big E in December 2024, a shocking act that has marked the end of the New Day as fans knew it after ten years of positivity. While it remains to be seen if Big E ever wrestles again, Woods will continue to rile up fans, both on WWE TV and on social media.