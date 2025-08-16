Xavier Woods Seeks TNA Icon’s Help Ahead Of Penta Match

Xavier Woods will battle Penta during the August 18, episode of WWE Raw, and the New Day member is seeing the edge. At the latest tapng of SmackDown, Woods spoke with Petey Williams, the TNA alum who now works behind the scenes for WWE.

Woods sought Williams advice for how to counter Penta’s Mexican Destroyer, a move Williams used during his in-ring career. When Petey clarified that the move is the Canadian Destroyer, Woods argued that the Mexican Destroyer is more impressive, prompting Williams to walk off without giving him advice.

How am I making sure that @PENTAELZEROM doesn't hit me with a mexican destroyer in our match this monday? I went straight to the source @ipeteywilliams since @ScrapDaddyAP wont ban that dangerous maneuver. #ThankGodForTheNewDay @wwe pic.twitter.com/4SgAcjI6MO — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) August 15, 2025

Penta Vs. Woods won’t be the only highlight of the August 18, Raw, set to take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Roman Reigns, CM Punk, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, and Jey Uso are all slated to appear.

Penta has put several opponents away with his Mexican Destroyer since his arrival in WWE in January of this year. While Woods hopes to avoid a similar fate, he will have to walk into the match without the knowledge of how to counter the devastating finisher.