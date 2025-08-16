Title Penta, Xavier Woods
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

Xavier Woods Seeks TNA Icon’s Help Ahead Of Penta Match

by Thomas Lowson

Xavier Woods will battle Penta during the August 18, episode of WWE Raw, and the New Day member is seeing the edge. At the latest tapng of SmackDown, Woods spoke with Petey Williams, the TNA alum who now works behind the scenes for WWE.

Woods sought Williams advice for how to counter Penta’s Mexican Destroyer, a move Williams used during his in-ring career. When Petey clarified that the move is the Canadian Destroyer, Woods argued that the Mexican Destroyer is more impressive, prompting Williams to walk off without giving him advice.

Penta Vs. Woods won’t be the only highlight of the August 18, Raw, set to take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Roman Reigns, CM Punk, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, and Jey Uso are all slated to appear.

Penta has put several opponents away with his Mexican Destroyer since his arrival in WWE in January of this year. While Woods hopes to avoid a similar fate, he will have to walk into the match without the knowledge of how to counter the devastating finisher.

Xavier Woods Joins Exclusive List Of WWE’s Tag-Team Greats
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News