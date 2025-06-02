Xavier Woods Joins Exclusive List Of WWE’s Tag-Team Greats

Xavier Woods has had quite the career in WWE and now the New Day member has added his name to an elite cast of talent. As of today, June 2, 2025, Woods has now held tag-team championship gold for three cumulative years. Woods is the sixth man to reach this milestone, an accolade his ally Kofi Kingston also shares. Jimmy and Jey Uso and the Glamour Girls (Judy Martin and Leilani Kai) round out the list.

In WWE, Woods is a 13-time tag team champion and has held gold on Raw, SmackDown, and WWE NXT. Woods’ most recent reign alongside Kofi Kingston began at WrestleMania 41 when the pair captured the World Tag Team Championships from the War Raiders.

H/T to @WWEStats for uncovering this stat. Stay tuned to SEScoops for more interesting wrestling facts and statistics.

Outside of tag team wrestling, Woods captured the King of the Ring crown in 2021 though has yet to capture a singles championship title. Whether singles gold comes or not, Woods continues to etch his mark among the history of WWE’s tag-team wrestling.