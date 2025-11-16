Latest On Zack Ryder After WWE SmackDown Return

Zack Ryder made his WWE return during the November 14, episode of SmackDown, as part of the tournament to decide John Cena’s last opponent. After five years away from WWE’s main roster, Ryder faced off against LA Knight and, despite a valiant effort, came up short against the Megastar.

Ryder’s return has left many speculating on what’s next. According to Fightful Select, Ryder has clarified that, despite his return, he is not signed to a WWE contract. WWE sources confirmed that there is a merchandise deal, which is why Ryder merchandise is available on WWEShop.com.

Following SmackDown, Ryder reflected on his return, saying he’s worked for years to make it back to WWE. Ryder said he’s thought about what it takes to return every single day since his release.

Ryder was released from WWE on April 15, 2020, as part of a large wave of releases chalked up to budget cuts. In the five years since, Ryder has dominated the independent scene as Matt Cardona, the self-professed ‘Indy God.’ Cardona has held gold in multiple promotions, including being a former GCW and NWA World Heavyweight Champion.

Zack Ryder may not be under contract, but it remains to be seen what’s next for him on WWE TV. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on everybody’s favorite Broski.