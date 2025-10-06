Zaria Makes Impressive SmackDown Debut, WWE Officials Taking Notice

Australian powerhouse Zaria is generating major buzz following her SmackDown debut on October 3rd, with both WWE officials and fans taking notice of the rising star’s potential.

Zaria made her main roster debut alongside Sol Ruca on Friday’s SmackDown, defeating Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre in tag team action. The victory marked a significant milestone for the Adelaide native, transitioning from NXT to WWE’s main roster less than a year after her initial WWE debut.

According to sources, WWE officials were impressed with Zaria’s performance, adding to the momentum she’s been building since joining the company in October 2024. The response on social media was equally positive, with fans praising her in-ring presence and dominant style.

Zaria and Sol Ruca are being positioned as potential contenders for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Their chemistry has caught the attention of WWE brass, who see significant upside in the partnership between the Australian powerhouse and her high-flying partner.

Fast-Tracked to Success

WWE has been giving Zaria a strong push since day one. She was featured prominently at NXT Halloween Havoc and has been booked as a dominant force in the women’s division. The company’s confidence in her abilities is evident, with insiders describing her as “a champion in the making.”

Before joining WWE, Zaria (real name Daria Hodder) dominated the Australian wrestling scene, capturing multiple championships in the same promotions that previously featured stars like Rhea Ripley. That pedigree has given her instant credibility as a serious threat on the main roster.

With her imposing presence, impressive in-ring skills, and WWE’s clear investment in her success, Zaria appears to be on a fast track to championship contention. Her SmackDown debut may be just the beginning of what could be a breakout year for one of WWE’s most promising new stars.