Zelina Vega Recalls Crazy Ideas She Had Pitched For Bakersfield Brawl

Zelina Vega had some crazy ideas for her first hardcore match.

The Women’s US Champion defended her title against Piper Niven in a Bakersfield Brawl at the June 6 episode of SmackDown. The bout took place only a day before the Money In The Bank PPV and featured the usual assortment of weapons such as kendo sticks and steel chairs.

During a recent interview with the Lightweights podcast, Vega noted that this was her first hardcore match despite being active in the business for almost 17 years. The US Champ explained that she wanted to go above and beyond for this bout:

“I was like, ‘Oh, can I jump off the tron?’ They’re just like, ‘No, no you can’t. We still need to save some oohs and aahs for Money In The Bank tomorrow and you need to just live, you know?’”

Just Take It Easy: Zelina Vega

Zelina Vega mentioned that she was a huge fan of Jeff Hardy growing up and revealed that there was also a ladder spot that was not approved. Though the female star vowed to do the spot one day and later revealed another crazy idea she had which was quickly shot down:

“I was like, ‘Can we put barbwire on a chancla?’ They’re like, ‘No.’ They’re like, ‘No blood, no guts, just take it easy.’”

Apart from this, Zelina talked about things such as winning the US title on the same night her husband, Aleister Black, returned to WWE and more. You can check out her full interview below: