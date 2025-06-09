Zelina Vega, Damian Priest Part of Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City

Damian Priest and reigning Women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega were more than happy to represent WWE at the recent National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City. On X, WWE shared footage of the pair at the parade.

Women’s United States Champion @ZelinaVegaWWE & @ArcherOfInfamy are having a fun time at the 2025 National Puerto Rican Day Parade in NYC! ?? pic.twitter.com/C903Xl31Gz — WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2025

Also on X, both Priest and Vega discussed their experiences at the parade.

Fun fact: I was a part of Kips Bay Boys and Girls club and won a championship with their baseball team in the 90's. Felt awesome to meet the kids and the team that leads them. Such a positive vibe. Awesome day. #Wepa @PRparadeNYC @PRStrongWepa ?? ? pic.twitter.com/FzWqSXTIOJ — Damian Priest (@ArcherOfInfamy) June 9, 2025

What an amazing day.. beautiful experience today celebrating mi gente at the Puerto Rican Day Parade I love you all so much and I’m so so proud to represent such an incredible culture. I’m honored to be apart of it.. and this year as your @WWE Women’s United States Champion ???! pic.twitter.com/e8ZpckTZdh — ZV (@ZelinaVegaWWE) June 8, 2025

Neither Superstar has been shy about the significance of their Puerto Rican heritage. At WWE Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico, Vega challenged for the WWE Women’s World Championship but came up short against Rhea Ripley. In the show’s main event, Priest battled Bad Bunny and lost to the Grmmy Award-winning artist in the San Juan Street Fight.

Today, both are regulars on SmackDown and are featured in high-profile feuds. With their roles on WWE TV defined, Priest and Vega are proud to represent Puerto Rico both in and out of the ring.