WWE Superstar Zelina Vega Shows Off New Look

WWE Raw superstar Zelina Vega is showing off a fresh look.

Zelina has been out of action due to an injury. She had been involved in a tag team with Carmella and the two even held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

They eventually split after Zelina voiced her displeasure with Carmella over being too concerned with her appearance instead of focusing on winning matches. They ended up brawling during the April 4 episode of Monday Night Raw.

Fans continue to wait for Zelina to return but in the meantime, she has switched things up.

Zelina Vega’s New Look

In a new Twitter post, Zelina Vega asked her fans to remain patient for her return. Of course, she did it in her heel character.

Along with the message was an image of Zelina showcasing her new hairstyle.

I’m planning something veryyyy special for The Queen’s Return… patience peasants… pic.twitter.com/s26aIQ2sQT — ZV (@ZelinaVegaWWE) July 12, 2022

It’ll be interesting to see when Zelina will be able to return and what the creative plans will be for her.

As of now, there have been no plans in place for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. After Sasha Banks and Naomi were stripped of the gold, WWE promised a tournament to determine the new champions.

Since that time, it’s been reported that the tournament is “dead in the water.”