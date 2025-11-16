Zelina Vega Nominated For Streamer Award for Cinna Collab

Zelina Vega has been nominated in the upcoming Streamer Awards but the WWE Superstar faces some stiff competition. On X, Vega reacted to herself and Cinna being nominated for Best Streamed Collab.

WHAT THE HELLLLL THIS IS CRAZY ?

Even being nominated is insane, was not expecting that news today! Loveee youuu @cinnabrit you kendo stick loving bad ass!



Vote for us ?? https://t.co/yLgEWFHHHJ — ZV (@ZelinaVegaWWE) November 16, 2025

Vega and Cinna are up against Kai Cenat & LeBron James, Plaqueboymax & Fred Again, and Pokimane & Katseye. Vega and Cinna streamed together on September 17. During the stream, Cinna got hit with a kendo stick, took a body slam, and was put in a camel clutch by Vega.

Cinna has 977K followers on Twitch. Vega, who streams under her real name, Thea Trinidad, is no slouch as she has 107k followers on Twitch. The Streamer Awards will take place on December 6th 2025 at 6:00 PM ET. Fans can vote for their favorite streamers by clicking here.

This nomination is huge for Vega, who is a former Women’s United States Champion and Queen’s Crown Tournament winner. Stay tuned to SEScoops for all the latest on Vega in and out of the ring.