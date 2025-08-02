Zelina Vega Reveals Weird Vince McMahon Directive From 2021

Zelina Vega has revealed another one of Vince McMahon’s crazy directives.

The former US Champion recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet for a new interview. Among other things, she was also asked about winning the inaugural Queen of The Ring tournament back in 2021.

Talking about the changes in her character after the win, Vega revealed that it was Vince McMahon who asked her to do the weird accent:

“That’s where the weird Australian, British kind of accent started. So yeah, because Vince asked me, can you do an accent? I was like, I could do a really bad one. And he’s like, that’s even better. Do that! I’m like, all right, cool. So yeah, that’s how it started.”

Make It Yours: Zelina Vega

The female star changed her name to Queen Zelina after her victory and started carrying a scepter, similar to Booker T. During the interview, Zelina Vega revealed that she actually talked to the WWE Hall of Famer about it, who encouraged her to make the thing her own:

I did talk to Booker T right before I won it and I was like, ‘Hey, are you cool with me doing an accent if I end up doing this?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, for sure.’ I was talking to him and Sharmell, he’s like, ‘Make sure you make it yours. But whatever feels natural to you, just amplify that.’

Vega mentioned that it was really cool for her to get to talk to Booker T because the WCW veteran was his favorite King of The Ring winner.