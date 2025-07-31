Zelina Vega: WWE U.S. Title Win Ushered In My Ruthless Era

Zelina Vega captured the Women’s U.S. Title in early 2025, her first taste of singles gold after close to a decade with the promotion. While Vega no longer holds the gold, her time as champion has ushered in a new era for the WWE Superstar.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Vega opened up about her journey to becoming United States Champion and the evolution of her character. For Vega, her title win wasn’t just a personal milestone, but a warning to others.

“This isn’t just about holding a title,” Vega told Van Vliet. “It’s about making a statement. I want everyone to know that I’m not here to play nice anymore.”

Vega reflected on her past, acknowledging that she’s faced challengers, but they ave made her all the more resilient. While the former champion is grateful to her fans and mentors for taking her this far, she made it clear that her future will be defined by her own ambition.

“I’ve always had the talent, but now I have the edge.”

Currently, the Women’s U.S. Title is held by Giulia, who recently took on an ally of her own. While regaining the gold just got a new obstacle, it may be just a matter of time before Zelina Vega has a title around her waist again.